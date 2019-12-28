Five Changes For Billionaires In 2019

1.

There are less billionaires in 2019 than 2018.

Forbes removed 247 people from their list.

2.

Kylie Jenner became “the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.” 3.

Three billionaires, Tom Steyer, Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump are running for president in 2020.

4.

The top 1 percent is more gender diverse than in the past.

5.

French billionaires grew more than twice the pace of American and Chinese billionaires.