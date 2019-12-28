Global  

Five Changes For Billionaires In 2019

1.

There are less billionaires in 2019 than 2018.

Forbes removed 247 people from their list.

2.

Kylie Jenner became “the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.” 3.

Three billionaires, Tom Steyer, Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump are running for president in 2020.

4.

The top 1 percent is more gender diverse than in the past.

5.

French billionaires grew more than twice the pace of American and Chinese billionaires.
