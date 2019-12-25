Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves.

Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute winner settled a chaotic game which saw 10-man City lose a 2-0 lead.

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez levelled after Raheem Sterling’s double, his first coming from a rebound following a twice-taken penalty – awarded by VAR – which Rui Patricio saved both times.