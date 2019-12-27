Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt on Cong's 135th foundation day | OneIndia News

The Congress celebrated the 135th Foundation Day on Saturday at its headquarter in Delhi.
During this, Congress President Sonia Gandhi hoisted the flag at the party headquarter while Rahul Gandhi continued his sharp attack at the Centre.
AK Antony, Ahmed Patel and many other leaders were present on the occasion.
#CongressFoundationDay #SoniaGandhi #RahulGandhi
