Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

"He's so thirsty": koala given water in Adelaide as severe heatwave hits

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
'He's so thirsty': koala given water in Adelaide as severe heatwave hits

"He's so thirsty": koala given water in Adelaide as severe heatwave hits

A cyclist stopped to give water to a koala in Adelaide in a viral video filmed on Friday (December 27) as a heatwave continued to grip South Australia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"He's so thirsty": koala given water in Adelaide as severe heatwave hits

Anne Heusler was cycling in the Adelaide Hills with a group of other cyclists when she stumbled on the koala, who climbed right up onto her bike as she gave it water.

Video obtained by Reuters showed the cyclists bemused by the koala as it drank heartily.

"After we gave him all the water we had from the bottles of about 7 cyclists, we escorted him back off the road into the bush," Heusler told Reuters.

"I had to ride home thirsty!" Adelaide has been gripped by a heatwave along with much of Australia, with temperatures in parts of South Australia reaching above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit) on Friday, while Victoria's capital of Melbourne is forecast to hit 43C (109.4F) on Monday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as Australia bushfires rage on [Video]Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as Australia bushfires rage on

As fires continue to rage across southern Australia, a firefighter was seen providing a bottle of water to a thirsty Koala. Credit to 'Oakbank Balhannah CFS'.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:21Published

Watch: Thirsty koala gets a drink of water as wildfires rage [Video]Watch: Thirsty koala gets a drink of water as wildfires rage

Cudlee Creek: Koala gets a refreshing drink of water as wildfires rageView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.