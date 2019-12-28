Global  

Truck bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia capital kills at least 79

Truck bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia capital kills at least 79
Truck bomb attack in Somalia's capital kills at least 76 people

Authorities say the dead included many students.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •euronewsCBS NewsIndiaTimesCTV NewsSeattle TimesCBC.caJapan TodayNew Zealand HeraldWorldNewsNewsyFOXNews.com


Death toll in Somalia truck bomb blast rises to 76

Mogadishu [Somali], Dec 28 (ANI): The death toll in a massive truck bomb blast at a busy security...
Sify - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Truck Bomb Kills Dozens in Somalia's Capital [Video]Truck Bomb Kills Dozens in Somalia's Capital

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a truck bomb that killed dozens in Somalia.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published

At least 90 killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast [Video]At least 90 killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast

An explosion at a bustling checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday (December 28) killed at least 90 people and wounded dozens, an ambulance service official said, the latest in a string..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:42Published

