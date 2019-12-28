Global  

Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

A former Cleveland Browns in-house reporter was killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Louisiana.
LSU OC's daughter-in-law dies in airplane crash

Carley McCord, a Louisiana sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve...
Plane crash in Louisiana that killed 5: Among victims was sports reporter Carley McCord

