Linton-Shakamak

Second half to 72-66.... two of the last three years linton has finished as the runner up at the classic...is this the year the 2a, number one ranked miners can take that final step and win it all..... the top ranked miners faced shakamak for the second time in six days.... lakers off on the outside shot, damon kesler johnny on the spot, gets the miss and scores for shakamak to tie the game in the first quarter... linton star lincoln hale says can i get a pick...he gets it and you see what happens...boom baby from distance... hale had 28... then hale shows why the d1 schools are after him...look at him with the putback slam....that's our first dunk this year at the classic.

You don't see a lot of putback slams... joey hart doing what his old man never did, rebounding....the freshman gets the tap from caleb frady for the hoop and harm.... frady had a nice game for the miners...he gets the easy hoop in the post off the nice feed from hale... linton beats shakamak for the second time this season... this one