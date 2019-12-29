Parenting Quotes From Denzel Washington

1.

“A child doesn’t know right from wrong, so moral instruction is important.” 2.

“If the father is not in the home, the boy will find a father in the streets.” 3.

“You have raised your children, and now you live through them.

Their success is what’s important to me.” 4.

“They live well, but we don’t just give them anything they want.” 5.

“A spiritual foundation helps everything ― marriage, work, peace of mind.”