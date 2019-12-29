Global  

Ukraine swaps prisoners with pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists carried out an all-for-all prisoner swap on Sunday, as hopes rise for a peaceful resolution to years of conflict.

David Doyle reports.
In an industrial town near the front-line of the Ukraine conflict fighters from both sides began returning home on Sunday (December 29) in an all-for-all prisoner swap agreed between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

That agreement has seen dozens exchanged from both sides and is likely to be hailed by Zelenskiy, who won a landslide election victory in April, as proof that he is making good on his promise to bring captured servicemen home.

Kiev's forces have been battling separatists in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine since 2014 in a conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Sporadic fighting continues despite a ceasefire.

The swap, agreed in Paris earlier in December, is likely to build confidence between the two sides over how to implement a peace deal though serious disagreements remain and peace is a long way off.



