Supporters For This Candidate Support Trump Impeachment The Most
Democratic primary voters are overwhelmingly in favor of impeaching and removing President Donald Trump.
According to Business Insider, Sen.
Amy Klobuchar’s fans are the most supportive of impeachment.
Eighty-eight percent of her supporters say they “support” or “strongly support” impeachment.
Ninety-two percent say they “probably” or “Definitely” support impeachment and removal.
Julián Castro and Pete Buttigieg supporters also rank high in supporting impeachment at 90 percent.