Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Supporters For This Candidate Support Trump Impeachment The Most

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Supporters For This Candidate Support Trump Impeachment The Most

Supporters For This Candidate Support Trump Impeachment The Most

Democratic primary voters are overwhelmingly in favor of impeaching and removing President Donald Trump.

According to Business Insider, Sen.

Amy Klobuchar’s fans are the most supportive of impeachment.

Eighty-eight percent of her supporters say they “support” or “strongly support” impeachment.

Ninety-two percent say they “probably” or “Definitely” support impeachment and removal.

Julián Castro and Pete Buttigieg supporters also rank high in supporting impeachment at 90 percent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QuareFellas

John-Boi a Queer American 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 RT @DetroitLove88: @DMS_Dawnie @ResisterSis20 Yeah All You Berniecrats Make Excuses Like This, Same As Trump Supporters Do. I Don't Care I… 4 minutes ago

DetroitLove88

🦋BմԵԵҽɾƒӀվՀօѵҽ🦋#TeamPelosi #GӀօѵҽՏOƒƒ @DMS_Dawnie @ResisterSis20 Yeah All You Berniecrats Make Excuses Like This, Same As Trump Supporters Do. I Don't C… https://t.co/T1WLLJ0w8q 7 minutes ago

SherryTruth33

Sherry RT @Joshua4NPV1: You will always get nasty comments from other candidate's supporters about the candidate you support. This is part of the… 36 minutes ago

nnek_nnek

Neek_Neek @nolafan76 @Lis_Smith @PeteButtigieg It is striking to me that in a multiracial party of our multiracial nation thi… https://t.co/6CUpbG1TzK 4 hours ago

pikachuforyang

Pikachu 🧢 @maslowsflawed Andrew Yang supporters don’t decide on who to support based on what the polls say. If we did, we wou… https://t.co/7hHNTHPnzS 5 hours ago

Joshua4NPV1

Joshua at the NPV You will always get nasty comments from other candidate's supporters about the candidate you support. This is part… https://t.co/5wCUztS3FN 13 hours ago

JayRod212

Jay @BenjaminPDixon Imagine if a Bernie male supporter was talking like this about a female candidate. Jesus Christ. We… https://t.co/0nMEJm45kc 14 hours ago

TheRealBHugh

Bill Hughes This is a cult and this is a danger to our country. Support whatever candidate or party you want. Don’t kill your n… https://t.co/R97xgYJ18g 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On [Video]The One Thing President Trump And Michael Moore Agree On

President Donald Trump has tweeted praise for Michigan filmmaker Michael Moore. In an interview, Moore urged Democrats to avoid putting a centrist moderate up against Trump in the 2020 presidential..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House [Video]Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.