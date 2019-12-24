Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.

Roger Fortuna reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

The U.S. on Sunday said it would take action if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile, as concerns in Washington ramp up over Pyongyang's threat earlier this month to deliver an unwanted "Christmas gift." National security adviser Robert O'Brien told ABC's 'This Week' that Washington has many "tools in its kit" to respond to any such test.

And he added that the U.S. would be extraordinarily disappointed and would "demonstrate that disappointment" if North Korean leader Kim Jong un follows through on his threat to test a long-range missile.

That forceful new message from the White House comes after President Trump brushed off Kim's threat on Christmas Eve.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING (DECEMBER 24, 2019): "Maybe it's a nice present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test." U.S. military commanders remain on high alert on the Korean peninsula, widely expecting a ballistic missile or nuclear weapons test, even though Christmas has come and gone.

North Korea has been pressuring Washington to offer new concessions to iron out differences over Pyongyang's shifting commitments to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Despite Kim's provocation, O'Brien said the U.S. and North Korea have opened new channels of communication but didn't elaborate.

Over the years, Trump and Kim have engaged in personal diplomacy and boasted a good personal relationship.

Kim Jong Un has set a year-end deadline for the United States to offer a new initiative on Pyongyang's nuclear program.

More than 28,000 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump shrugs off North Korea 'Christmas gift' missile rumors

US President Trump said that the US was "ready to deal with it" if North Korea launched a "Christmas...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •NPRCBS NewsAl JazeeraNewsdaySBSNews24WorldNewsSeattle TimesReuters India


US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KDCDEM

KDC RT @MarciaDaughtre1: North Korea promises a surprise for US for Christmas. Meanwhile they are busy building long-range missiles. You really… 4 minutes ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News U.S. promises action on any North Korea missile test https://t.co/ufq1MjB2Ce 5 minutes ago

georgebkk

Thaivisa U.S. promises action on any North Korea missile test - White House https://t.co/FSGwfNFPcm #WorldNews https://t.co/RYBu2fEgzk 15 minutes ago

ReutersHerald

Reuters Herald U.S. promises action on any North Korea missile test: White House https://t.co/SWIirUQg3k 16 minutes ago

NWSentinel2

NWSentinel2 U.S. promises action on any North Korea missile test: White House https://t.co/JChl0SzCFE 18 minutes ago

DitzaMontesinos

Ditza Montesinos Smh North Korea never came through 😔😔, can't even trust whole countries w promises now. 19 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers ‘Christmas gift’: The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea test… 27 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers ‘Christmas gift’: The United States would be very disappointed if Nort… https://t.co/O3Gf8yPE8t 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump admin: US will 'express disappointment' if North Korea sends 'Christmas gift' [Video]Trump admin: US will 'express disappointment' if North Korea sends 'Christmas gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift' [Video]Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted. According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test. No..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.