Nueva Cantina demos a Mexican themed New Year's dish

Nueva Cantina demos a Mexican themed New Year's dish

Nueva Cantina demos a Mexican themed New Year's dish

Louie Spetrini, managing partner of Nueva Cantina, shows anchor Jasmine Styles and viewers the steps to make Pescado Mexicano, a Mexican themed fish dish for New Year's.
