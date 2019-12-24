U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday. Roger Fortuna reports.

