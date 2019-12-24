Global  

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.

Roger Fortuna reports.
Trump belittles fears of North Korea 'Christmas present' by saying it could be 'a beautiful vase'

'We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully', president says before...
Independent - Published


U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Trump admin: US will 'express disappointment' if North Korea sends 'Christmas gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

