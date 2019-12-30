Global  

Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister

Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News

Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News

Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish knows why JD(U) backed CAA, Delhi wakes up to thick blanket of fog, Air, road and rail traffic affected due to Delhi fog and more news
Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Dy CM

NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as a minister in Maharashtra government on Monday during the expansion of...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray gets ministerial berth

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Monday during expansion...
Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet and 36 ministers were administered oath by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. CM Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray who won polls from Worli..

Aaditya Thackeray likely to be minister in Maharashtra cabinet

In Maharashtra cabinet expansion today Aaditya Thackeray may be minister, Ajit Pawar likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM, Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish..

