Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:02s - Published Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to CAA and NRC, Kishor says only Nitish knows why JD(U) backed CAA, Delhi wakes up to thick blanket of fog, Air, road and rail traffic affected due to Delhi fog and more news

