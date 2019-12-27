Eniko Parrish burst into tears after seeing husband Kevin Hart in s*x tape now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published Eniko Parrish burst into tears after seeing husband Kevin Hart in s*x tape Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish has opened up about the cheating scandal that has rocked the couple's marriage in a new six-part docu-series which is now available to stream on Netflix, chronicling the drama of an alleged extortion attempt over a sex tape featuring the actor and comedian.

