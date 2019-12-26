UPS Predicts Millions of Holiday Gift Returns on Jan. 2

January 2 is known as "National Returns Day" to major U.S. shipping companies.

The company estimates 1.9 million gifts will be sent back.

Year-over-year, that is a 26 percent jump.

The 1.9 million is only for UPS, so other big services could see millions of returns as well.

The predictions come after record-setting shopping numbers were set this year.

Compared to 2018, online sales during the Christmas season rose nearly 20 percent.

The high number of returns is most likely due to the rise of online purchasing.

This is because return rates are much higher for items bought on the web compared to in a store