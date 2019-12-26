UPS Predicts Millions of Holiday Gift Returns on Jan. 2
UPS Predicts Millions of
Holiday Gift Returns on Jan.
2.
January 2 is known as
"National Returns Day" to
major U.S. shipping companies.
The company estimates
1.9 million gifts will be sent back.
Year-over-year, that is
a 26 percent jump.
The 1.9 million is only for UPS,
so other big services could
see millions of returns as well.
The predictions come after record-setting shopping
numbers were set this year.
Compared to 2018, online sales
during the Christmas season
rose nearly 20 percent.
The high number of returns is
most likely due to the rise
of online purchasing.
This is because return rates are much higher for items bought on the web compared to in a store