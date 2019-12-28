Tesla Begins Rolling Out Model 3 Cars Made In China
Tesla Begins Rolling Out Model 3 Cars Made In China
Bay Area-based electric car maker Tesla is rolling out its first Model 3 sedans made in a factory in Shanghai, China starting Monday.
(12/30/19)
