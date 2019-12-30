Melania Trump Is America's Second Most Admired Woman After Michelle Obama: Gallup



Tweets about this Robert Evans @ThelmaP07132644 @LinkedHD Gallup has lost all credibility especially with these push polls to get both sides to sa… https://t.co/laTBCNkXGJ 6 hours ago KLFY NEWS 10 Michelle Obama is the most admirable woman in America. Current First Lady Melania Trump finished second, according… https://t.co/huFpHHmzEY 7 hours ago Trumpublican Role Model President's on HOW TO DRESS includes OBAMA who Told His Peeps TO PULL YOUR PANTS UP But when it Comes t… https://t.co/4pTQGSDvcy 8 hours ago Deuce Aah...... America's perennial First Lady! #AmericanRoyalty 👏 https://t.co/a00FpzzW73 8 hours ago 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒍, 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒈𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒋 Polarized America: Barack Obama and Donald Trump TIE for 'most admired man' in 2019 in Gallup poll - as Michelle Ob… https://t.co/SyBtrxFjAn 12 hours ago PP Tape RT @Bud10818736: Among America’s most admired women, former first lady Michelle Obama claimed the prize spot for the second year in a row,… 13 hours ago BadUggly Among America’s most admired women, former first lady Michelle Obama claimed the prize spot for the second year in… https://t.co/OIp1EQEQgc 13 hours ago Beverly @jonathanvswan Something is wrong if Melania Trump is the second most admired woman in America. I would be interest… https://t.co/yKn84R95mb 17 hours ago