Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Melania Trump Is America's Second Most Admired Woman After Michelle Obama: Gallup

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Melania Trump Is America's Second Most Admired Woman After Michelle Obama: GallupGallup released the results of its "most admired" poll.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

evansrc717

Robert Evans @ThelmaP07132644 @LinkedHD Gallup has lost all credibility especially with these push polls to get both sides to sa… https://t.co/laTBCNkXGJ 6 hours ago

KLFY

KLFY NEWS 10 Michelle Obama is the most admirable woman in America. Current First Lady Melania Trump finished second, according… https://t.co/huFpHHmzEY 7 hours ago

Trumpublican3

Trumpublican Role Model President's on HOW TO DRESS includes OBAMA who Told His Peeps TO PULL YOUR PANTS UP But when it Comes t… https://t.co/4pTQGSDvcy 8 hours ago

NUPEsupreme

Deuce Aah...... America's perennial First Lady! #AmericanRoyalty 👏 https://t.co/a00FpzzW73 8 hours ago

kandelkr

𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒍, 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒈𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒋 Polarized America: Barack Obama and Donald Trump TIE for 'most admired man' in 2019 in Gallup poll - as Michelle Ob… https://t.co/SyBtrxFjAn 12 hours ago

PP_Tape

PP Tape RT @Bud10818736: Among America’s most admired women, former first lady Michelle Obama claimed the prize spot for the second year in a row,… 13 hours ago

Bud10818736

BadUggly Among America’s most admired women, former first lady Michelle Obama claimed the prize spot for the second year in… https://t.co/OIp1EQEQgc 13 hours ago

BeverlyElaine

Beverly @jonathanvswan Something is wrong if Melania Trump is the second most admired woman in America. I would be interest… https://t.co/yKn84R95mb 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Obama, Trump Tie As 2019 Most Admired Man: Gallup [Video]Obama, Trump Tie As 2019 Most Admired Man: Gallup

Gallup released the results of its "most admired" poll.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

Michelle Obama Named Most Admired Woman: Gallup [Video]Michelle Obama Named Most Admired Woman: Gallup

Gallup released the results of its "most admired" poll.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.