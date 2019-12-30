Mars Parachute Deploys at Speeds Over 124 mph in 'Promising' NASA Test now < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published Mars Parachute Deploys at Speeds Over 124 mph in 'Promising' NASA Test NASA/JPL helped the European Space Agency test parachute extraction for their ExoMars 2020 mission, where it’ll have just six minutes to slow down from supersonic speeds and safely land a rover on Mars. 0

