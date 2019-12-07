Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame

John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame

John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star has admitted he found fame "stressful" when he was first thrust into the spotlight after starring as Finn in the sci-fi franchise, and thought the pressures of fame would force him to "do drugs and die".

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror's Watts the Goss column, he said: John has previously spoken about his struggles with fame, as he insisted he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.

He previously told Elle magazine: He previously told Elle magazine:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

John Boyega on Star Wars fame: Thought I’d lose myself, do drugs and die


Indian Express - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kushanmitra

Kushan Mitra Thought I would lose myself, do drugs and die: John Boyega on 'Star Wars' fame https://t.co/zqSIndzZ4e 4 hours ago

Content_Catcher

Content Catcher John Boyega thought he would "lose" himself to fame https://t.co/cx3IZoWknt December 29, 2019 John Boyega thought… https://t.co/iawVw5E7M6 15 hours ago

shittutosin

♥softyorubalady RT @dev_discourse: Thought I would lose myself, do drugs and die: John Boyega on 'Star Wars' fame https://t.co/CJ3JcFQ7or 20 hours ago

247newsafrica

247News.Africa John Boyega thought fame would make him ‘lose’ himself https://t.co/eGPDFQ8hQb https://t.co/h95YAmyVEx 23 hours ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 John Boyega on Star Wars fame: Thought I’d lose myself, do drugs and die https://t.co/CyFtG0kqb6 https://t.co/5l2kywzwBN 1 day ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Thought I would lose myself, do drugs and die: John Boyega on 'Star Wars' fame https://t.co/CJ3JcFQ7or 1 day ago

FactCheckSA

FactCheckSA RT @ewnupdates: John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame https://t.co/monMmacDIx https://t.co/J79M2hshMl 1 day ago

EWN_Lifestyle

EWN Lifestyle John Boyega thought he'd 'lose' himself to fame https://t.co/arl5uTOdXy https://t.co/a6W1AYG0C5 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Boyega's Initial Views On Fame [Video]John Boyega's Initial Views On Fame

This is what he thinks now.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:13Published

John Boyega's faith helped him deal with Star Wars fame [Video]John Boyega's faith helped him deal with Star Wars fame

John Boyega says his Christian faith has helped him deal with the sudden fame and fortune he got from playing Finn in the new 'Star Wars' trilogy.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.