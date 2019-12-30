Global  

Biden Demonstrates Transparency With Fundraising Contributors

Joe Biden released the names of more than 200 people and couples who raised money for his presidential campaign.

Some of those names include Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and LGTB rights activist Tim Gill.

According to Politico, Biden relies on big fundraising events to power his bid for the presidency.

Biden’s bundlers reflect the high-powered connections he’s built over time.

In order to maintain transparency Biden has allowed press access to his fundraisers.
