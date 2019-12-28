Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record

After 289 days in space, Koch broke the record for longest single space flight by a woman.

The record was previously held by Peggy Whitson.

Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer from Livingston, Montana.

Was part of the historic all-female spacewalking team in October.

She arrived at the International Space Station on March 14, 2019.

With 2 months of her mission remaining, she is expected to spend 328 days in space.

The U.S. record for longest space flight is 340 days, set by Scott Kelly in 2016.

The world record of 438 days was set by Russian Cosmonaut Valery Polyakov in 1995.

In an interview with CNN, Koch said she hopes to pay it forward by assisting other women in space.

My biggest hope for the record is that it’s exceeded as soon as possible again, Christina Koch, via CNN