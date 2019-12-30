Mutiny on the Bounty movie (1962) Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard, Richard Harris

Mutiny on the Bounty movie trailer HD (1962) Plot synopsis: The Bounty leaves Portsmouth in 1787.

Its destination: to sail to Tahiti and load bread-fruit.

Captain Bligh will do anything to get there as fast as possible, using any means to keep up a strict discipline.

When they arrive at Tahiti, it is like a paradise for the crew, something completely different than the living hell aboard the ship.

On the way back to England, officer Fletcher Christian becomes the leader of a mutiny.

Genre: Adventure Drama Directors: Lewis Milestone, Carol Reed Writers: Charles Lederer, Charles Nordhoff, James Norman Hall Stars: Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard, Richard Harris