Mutiny on the Bounty movie (1962) Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard, Richard Harris
Mutiny on the Bounty movie trailer HD (1962) Plot synopsis: The Bounty leaves Portsmouth in 1787.
Its destination: to sail to Tahiti and load bread-fruit.
Captain Bligh will do anything to get there as fast as possible, using any means to keep up a strict discipline.
When they arrive at Tahiti, it is like a paradise for the crew, something completely different than the living hell aboard the ship.
On the way back to England, officer Fletcher Christian becomes the leader of a mutiny.
Genre: Adventure Drama
Directors: Lewis Milestone, Carol Reed
Writers: Charles Lederer, Charles Nordhoff, James Norman Hall
Stars: Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard, Richard Harris