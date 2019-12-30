Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mutiny on the Bounty movie (1962) Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard, Richard Harris

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 04:06s - Published < > Embed
Mutiny on the Bounty movie (1962) Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard, Richard Harris

Mutiny on the Bounty movie (1962) Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard, Richard Harris

Mutiny on the Bounty movie trailer HD (1962) Plot synopsis: The Bounty leaves Portsmouth in 1787.

Its destination: to sail to Tahiti and load bread-fruit.

Captain Bligh will do anything to get there as fast as possible, using any means to keep up a strict discipline.

When they arrive at Tahiti, it is like a paradise for the crew, something completely different than the living hell aboard the ship.

On the way back to England, officer Fletcher Christian becomes the leader of a mutiny.

Genre: Adventure Drama Directors: Lewis Milestone, Carol Reed Writers: Charles Lederer, Charles Nordhoff, James Norman Hall Stars: Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard, Richard Harris
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.