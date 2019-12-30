Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Giants Will Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
The Giants Will Fire Coach Pat ShurmurHere's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Source: Giants fire Shurmur after two seasons

The Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur after a 4-12 season left him at 9-23 after two seasons, a...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsdayReutersUSATODAY.comFOX SportsCBS 2


Pat Shurmur reportedly axed as Giants fans make demand for another sacking

Pat Shurmur reportedly axed as Giants fans make demand for another sackingThe New York Giants have reportedly sacked head coach Pat Shurmur following their 34-17 loss to the...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

waldofalus

Waldofalus RT @YahooSports: Giants reportedly fire Pat Shurmur, will begin search for third coach in 5 years ➡️ https://t.co/KTPr6KzDYQ https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

SportsTrenton

Trentonian Sports RT @gregp_j: Breaking down the Giants' decision to fire Pat Shurmur, retain Dave Gettleman, and what Eli Manning is saying about his future… 2 hours ago

jerseyjoekelly

Joe Kelly @NYGiantsRush @Giants The new coach will fire him 3 hours ago

jeffreywilde56

jeffrey wilde EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur after the o... https://t.co/cjl3QQYAKF https://t.co/c4IkaaT3Px 3 hours ago

gregp_j

Greg Johnson Breaking down the Giants' decision to fire Pat Shurmur, retain Dave Gettleman, and what Eli Manning is saying about… https://t.co/PpXTSTNPRu 4 hours ago

syracusedotcom

syracuse.com NY Giants fire head coach Pat Shurmur; GM Dave Gettleman will return https://t.co/slnq8ZEmgv 4 hours ago

theBlackKaner88

Toronto Bonner Giants will fire head coach Pat Shurmur, who went 9-23 in two seasons - Adam Schefter https://t.co/YOVhyk7xIr 5 hours ago

J_Schneider

Jeremy Schneider I want the Giants to hire whichever coach will march in and say “fire Gettleman and hire @LRiddickESPN” 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur [Video]Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach [Video]NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach

New York Giants President, CEO and co-owner John Mara talks about firing head coach Pat Shurmur, praising his efforts but saying at the end of the day "we just didn't win enough games."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 12:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.