Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers

President Donald Trump’s call with his Russian counterpart has raised questions after news about the call came from Moscow instead of the White House.

According to CNN, the Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin had initiated the call to thank Trump for information provided by the United States that helped foil a terrorist attack in St.

Petersburg.

It took more than 24 hours for the White House to officially confirm the conversation in its own statement.
Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers

