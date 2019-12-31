Wall Street slips from record highs 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published Wall Street slips from record highs Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal. Fred Katayama reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Wall Street slips from record highs after U.S. kills top Iranian commander Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a...

Reuters - Published 4 days ago



Wall Street slides on Middle East tensions, weak manufacturing data Wall Street fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in...

Reuters - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like