Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wall Street slips from record highs

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Wall Street slips from record highs

Wall Street slips from record highs

Wall Street&apos;s major stock indexes slipped from record highs Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street slips from record highs after U.S. kills top Iranian commander

Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a...
Reuters - Published

Wall Street slides on Middle East tensions, weak manufacturing data

Wall Street fell from record highs on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CanaryAmerica

Kim W RT @OrphiaNay: As I keep saying. Trump threatens Iran to bring oil and non-renewable resources prices back up. One way of leaving no-one b… 2 hours ago

spxindex

spxindex​.​com Wall Street slips from records as investors lock in year-end gains https://t.co/Nx68Qx66wy $SPX 30/12/2019 10 hours ago

LarrySoto

Larry Soto Wall Street slips from record highs after... https://t.co/XRBt9uws4B 14 hours ago

blukucz

Balázs Lukucz RT @AlmanacTrader: January Almanac: Average Performance Slips in Presidential Election Years - January has quite a reputation on Wall Stree… 2 days ago

BeautySpaGlos

BeautySpaGlos RT @armchairtweets: Wall Street slips from record levels as traders book profits https://t.co/VPNpqd0S2t #tradefinance https://t.co/oZEYKLc… 3 days ago

armchairtweets

The Armchair Trader Wall Street slips from record levels as traders book profits https://t.co/VPNpqd0S2t #tradefinance https://t.co/oZEYKLcSe1 3 days ago

BamboosLtd

Bamboos Consulting Bamboos Consulting presents Wall Street slips from record highs - See https://t.co/OORBMPDei2 for more 3 days ago

SueBreen6

Sue Breen #FBR SPOONIE #NOWARWITHIRAN RT @Reuters: Wall Street slips from record highs after U.S. kills top Iranian commander https://t.co/ooyC8FAou3 https://t.co/Vooslp66hE 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street drops on Mideast tensions [Video]Wall Street drops on Mideast tensions

Wall Street&apos;s major indexes fell from record highs Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the U.S...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Defying skeptics, Tesla meets delivery goal [Video]Defying skeptics, Tesla meets delivery goal

Tesla beat Wall Street estimates for annual vehicle deliveries and met the low-end of its own target, sending shares to a record high in a vindication for Chief Executive Elon Musk after a few..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.