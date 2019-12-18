Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities

Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities

Ahead of the annual New Year&apos;s Eve ball drop in Times Square, a final test is completed and Reuters talks to TV personality Ryan Seacrest before the big night.

Freddie Joyner has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesTiranga

Tiranga times RT @Reuters: The world-famous Times Square gears up for its annual New Year's Eve festivities https://t.co/WRzWtxKuYq 40 minutes ago

hrubini

Hector Rubini RT @ReutersTV: Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities https://t.co/pSsZUADRNH https://t.co/upTCKoAn8n 1 hour ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities https://t.co/tdiZQ7Om1h #entertainment #reuters #news https://t.co/7UW4SegXRX 5 hours ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @ReutersIndia: The world-famous Times Square gears up for its annual New Year's Eve festivities https://t.co/Ienm2kZav9 6 hours ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities https://t.co/5psv5Ar9wm 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' [Video]BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

BTS and Post Malone to Perform at 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'. The television special will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. It starts at 8 PM EST and is featured on ABC. We are so..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.