Giuliani associate wants to hand over documents to court

An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission.

Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of Representatives panel.

According to Reuters, the information would be used in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Lawyer Joseph Bondy said the government “does not object” to Parns handing over the documents.