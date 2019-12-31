Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee Bushfire crisis kills volunteer firefighter as authorities urge residents of five Melbourne suburbs to evacuate. 0

