Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following deadly US airstrikes last week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia militia in Iraq.

The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone and kept walking until they reached the sprawling embassy site.
