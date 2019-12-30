Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Footage from fire crews on the ground in New South Wales, Australia where bushfires continue to burn.

Video shows the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning south of Nowra.

The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through.

It comes as two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches in the state of Victoria.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rollypollyolly_

Rolando Santana RT @BNONews: WATCH: Australian firefighters overrun by wildfire and forced to shelter in their truck as fire front passes through https://t… 50 seconds ago

lloydeyluvsport

Wayne Lloyd RT @LBC: This remarkable video shows an Australian fire crew having to take shelter in their truck as it was overrun by the wildfires. #Au… 3 minutes ago

CensoredToday

censored.today Australian firefighters capture moment their truck is overrun by a bushfire https://t.co/LrlrvrhxE9 The fire dep… https://t.co/Bi0zZG39kN 6 minutes ago

RacingDaily

I_AM_WALDO #NOTREALLY RT @SocialistVoice: Australian firefighters capture moment their truck is engulfed by a bushfire The crew were forced to shelter in their… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year [Video]Australia bush fires expected to spread into the new year

The New South Wales Fire Service has warned of fires spreading into the new year, highlighting new areas predicted to be affected. It comes as all of the states in the country experience a heatwave,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria [Video]Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria

Thousands of residents and tourists have been told to leave the East Gippsland region in the Australian state of Victoria as scorching temperatures fan bushfires.A total fire ban is in place across the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.