Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the Citizenship Law | OneIndia News

Proposal passed in Kerala assembly against citizenship Act, BJP protests. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution in the Assembly on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Assembly has passed a resolution demanding the removal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Congress supported this proposal presented by the Kerala government.