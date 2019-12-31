Global  

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the Citizenship Law | OneIndia News

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the Citizenship Law | OneIndia News

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the Citizenship Law | OneIndia News

Proposal passed in Kerala assembly against citizenship Act, BJP protests.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution in the Assembly on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Assembly has passed a resolution demanding the removal of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Congress supported this proposal presented by the Kerala government.
