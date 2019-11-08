Global  

Unprecedented wildfires continue to rage in Australia

Unprecedented wildfires continue to rage in Australia

A giant wall of smoke and flames hovers over the Melbourne suburb of Cranbourne, as Australia endures one of the worst days of its months-long bushfire crisis.View on euronews
Parts of Australia have declared a state of emergency from unprecedented wildfire danger as firefighters race to contain the widespread bushfires. At least three people have died so far as parts of the..

Southeastern Australia is burning, as officials say the level of wildfires they are battling is “unprecedented.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

