Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost' 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:55s - Published Rooney will give Derby 'massive boost' Wayne Rooney will provide Derby with a huge lift and they cannot be ruled out of contention for a Championship play-off spot, says Lee Hendrie. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tom @d4d2fiveboys Wayne Rooneys Derby County are currently drawing 0-0. I expect that Wayne Rooney will give Wayne Roon… https://t.co/PoyZvP5Mek 1 hour ago Rob Brookes Classy move by Derby to give Rooney the captaincy while the usual captain will still be on the pitch. 2 hours ago Mark Eddison Cannot believe all the hype regarding Rooney for Derby ..i will give it 6 weeks till he is apologising to the club… https://t.co/1zQEYicVWF 3 hours ago stephen Just up it don't get too the players head tomorrow,work has a team give each other the ball ⚽ go for it ,just enjoy… https://t.co/PYzLcBG2hh 1 day ago Football Daily Lee Hendrie on Wayne Rooney at Derby "He will give them a boost" https://t.co/GlqVPKq1kp 1 day ago