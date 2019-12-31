Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 13:27s - Published < > Embed
Protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

Protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

Public anger grows after US attacks on Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 fighters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

The US ambassador to Iraq has been evacuated from the US embassy in Baghdad after pro-government...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •France 24ReutersUSATODAY.comBBC News


Trump: Iran 'fully responsible' for tensions around US embassy

US president blames Iran for protesters storming US embassy compound in Baghdad as he calls on Iraq...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad [Video]Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and gunfire. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.