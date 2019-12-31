Global  

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, .

Injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq.

President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response to an attack that killed a U.S. contractor.

He also blamed Iran.

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many.

We strongly responded, and always will.

Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

They will be held fully responsible.

In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!, President Donald Trump, via Twitter.

In response to the airstrikes, protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, smashing things, throwing rocks, setting fires and chanting, "Death to America.".

An embassy spokesperson told CNN that protestors have not been able to breach the compound.

The spokesperson added that U.S. ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller was not on site, as he has been on vacation for over a week.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has condemned the airstrikes and is advising protesters to stop the violence and leave.

Any aggression or harassment of foreign embassies and representations is an act that will be strictly prohibited by the security forces and will be punished by law with the most severe penalties, Abdul-Mahdi, via statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Abdul-Mahdi on Tuesday.

The Secretary made clear the United States will protect and defend its people, who are there to support a sovereign and independent Iraq.

Both Abdul-Mahdi and Salih assured the Secretary that they took seriously their responsibility for and would guarantee the safety and security of US personnel and property.

, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, via statement
Crowd tries to storm US Embassy in Baghdad in response to airstrikes, report says

Hundreds of Iraqis attempted to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after holding funerals...
