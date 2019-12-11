Review 2019: Greta than ever climate fight inspired by teenage Swede



Recent related videos from verified sources Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio. Thunberg is guest editing the corporation's flagship radio news program; the Radio 4 "Today" show. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 4 days ago Activist Thunberg denounces "creative PR" in climate fight Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg accused political and business leaders of polishing their images rather than taking aggressive action in the fight against climate change at a United Nations.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:29Published 3 weeks ago