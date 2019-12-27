Global  

Elon Musk's Tesla Decade

Elon Musk's Tesla Decade

Elon Musk's Tesla Decade

Elon Musk is a member of the "PayPal Mafia," and CEO and founder of both Tesla and SpaceX.

In 2016, he also founded The Boring Company.

In October, Tesla surpassed GM to become the most valuable car company in the US.

It currently has a market cap of $76 billion compared to GM's $52 billion and Ford's $37 billion.
