Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires.

The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to fight the flames.

Officials readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and evacuations.

Government officials also called for Australian military support and assistance from U.S. and Canadian fire crews.

According to Reuters, authorities confirmed two people had died overnight, taking the death toll to 11.

The huge bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres).

The fire is being fed almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions in bushland left dry after a three-year drought.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands of Australians flee to beaches to escape bushfires

Government officials called for Australian military support and assistance from US and Canadian fire...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Three people feared dead in Australian bushfires: authorities

Three people caught in bushfires in Australia's southeast are feared dead, authorities said on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires: https://t.co/cRT5Fshnlz #Australians 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dust storm hits Australian outback before heading towards fire-ravaged states [Video]Dust storm hits Australian outback before heading towards fire-ravaged states

A dust storm hit South Australia on Friday evening, part of a severe weather system which is heading towards the fire-ravaged states of Victoria and New South Wales. Footage filmed in Coober Pedy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes [Video]Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast. Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales. At the peak of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.