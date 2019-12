Missouri minimum wage set to increase in 2020

FIRST AT FIVE --THOUSANDS OFMISSOURIANS WILL GET APAY RAISE TOMORROW.MINIMUM WAGE IS GOINGUP IN THE SHOW MESTATE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGIS LIVE TO EXPLAIN WHATTHIS MEANS FOREVERYONE IN THE METRO.DIA-IT DEPENDS WHAT SIDE OFTHE STATE LINE YOU AREON--HERE IN MISSOURI--ITWILL RAISE FROM 8-60 ANHOUR TO 9-45.BUT IN KANSAS--IT'SSTAYING AT 7-25 AN HOUR.IT'S GOOD NEWS IF YOUARE A MINIMUM WAGEEARNER--BUT THERE'SSOME PUSHBACK FROMSOME BUSINESSES.Demonn Samuel, min wageworker9"It's a struggle, it really is astruggle." 9DEMONN SAMUEL IS AMINIMUM WAGE EARNER ATTHIS MCDONALDS ON 47THSTREET IN KANSAS CITY.9Demonn Samuel, min wageworker9"It's a job at the moment."9HE SAYS THE PAY--ISN'TENOUGH TO COVER THEBILLS.

9Demonn Samuel, min wageworker9"It's really hard dealing withhousing, child care,sometimes dental and medicalit's a lot of things that itdoesn't help me with aminimum wage being as lowas it is."BUT HE'LL EARN A LITTLEMORE AS THE MINIMUMWAGE RISES FROM 8DOLLARS 60 CENTS ANHOUR TO 9-DOLLARS-45-CENTS.

9THIS IS SECOND OF A FIVEYEAR PLAN TO RAISERATES.WE DID THE MATH...IN 2019 SOMEONE MAKINGMINIMUM WAGE EARNED17, 888 DOLLARSIN 2020 -- THAT WILL GO UPTO 19,656 DOLLARSAND IN 2021 -- IT WILLINCREASE TO 21,424DOLLARSDemonn Samuel, min wage worker9"Every little bit helps, itcounts." 9THIS COMES AS 62-PERCENT OF VOTERSAPPROVED THE RAISE IN2018.

9HOWEVER IT COMES WITHPUSHBACK FROM SOMEBUSINESSES.

9Bill Teel-Executive Director oftheGreater Kansas City restaurantassociation9"If your prices go up, you'regoing to have to make somebusiness decisions." 9BILL TEEL--IS THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OFTHE GREATER KANSASCITY RESTAURANTASSOCIATION--AND THEINCREASE IN PAY--BRINGSDIFFICULT DECISIONS.9Bill Teel-Executive Director oftheGreater Kansas City restaurantassociation9"Some businesses can absorbthe costs, some businesseshave to look at other ways tocut costs and somebusinesses look at increasingtheir prices." 9AND WHEN IT COMES TOTHE BORDER BATTLE--ITCAN BE MORE THAN JUSTTAX INCENTIVES...9Bill Teel-Executive Director oftheGreater Kansas City restaurantassociation9"Labor costs in Missouriversus Kansas and sorestaurateurs have talkedabout, you know I may look atKansas to expand rather thanMissouri because it's morefavorable from a laborstandpoint.

"9THIS IS PART OF A 5-YEARINCREMENT PLAN UNTILTHE PAY IS 12-DOLLARS ANHOUR.IN KANSAS THERE IS APROPOSAL TO RAISE THEMINIMUM WAGE NEXTSESSION.REPORTING LIVENICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.THE INCREASE IN MINIMUMWAGE PUTS MISSOURIAHEAD OF ALL OF THESTATES IN OUR REGION.KANSAS -- IOWA -- ANDOKLAHOMA HAVE THEIRMINIMUM WAGE ALIGNEDWITH FEDERALSTANDARDS -- SEVEN-25AN HOUR.NEBRASKA'S STATE LAWPUTS MINIMUM WAGE ATNINE DOLLARS AN HOUR.THE EFFECTS OF RAISINGTHE MINIMUM WAGE ONTHE FEDERAL LEVELRECEIVED A CLOSER LOOKEARLIER THIS YEAR.THE CONGRESSIONALBUDGET OFFICE SAID IFTHE FEDERAL MINIMUMWAGE WAS RAISED TOFIFTEEN DOLLARS ANHOUR BY 2025...IT WOULD BOOST PAY FOR17-MILLION PEOPLE...BUT WOULD ALSO LEADTO MORE THAN ONEMILLION AM