Watch: Union law minister reacts to Kerala Assembly's anti-CAA resolution 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:09s - Published Watch: Union law minister reacts to Kerala Assembly's anti-CAA resolution Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad commented on the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against CAA. The House voted 138:1 in favour of a resolution seeking revocation of amendments recently made to India's citizenship law.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources State legislatures have no power on CAA: Prasad Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Parliament alone has got powers to pass...

IndiaTimes - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this