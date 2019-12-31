Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: Union law minister reacts to Kerala Assembly's anti-CAA resolution

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Union law minister reacts to Kerala Assembly's anti-CAA resolution

Watch: Union law minister reacts to Kerala Assembly's anti-CAA resolution

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad commented on the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against CAA.

The House voted 138:1 in favour of a resolution seeking revocation of amendments recently made to India's citizenship law.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

State legislatures have no power on CAA: Prasad

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Parliament alone has got powers to pass...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly’s anti-CAA resolution': Cong leader [Video]'Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly’s anti-CAA resolution': Cong leader

Congress leader Arif Khan said Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly's resolution against CAA. Earlier in the day, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the Citizenship Act.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the Citizenship Law | OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Assembly passes resolution against the Citizenship Law | OneIndia News

Proposal passed in Kerala assembly against citizenship Act, BJP protests. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution in the Assembly on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.