North Korea's state-run television KRT on Thursday (January 2) broadcast a new video of leader Kim Jong Un riding white horse at a sacred mountain with his aides in late 2019.



Recent related videos from verified sources North Korea's state TV airs video of Kim riding horse at Mount Paektu North Korea's state-run television KRT on Thursday (January 2) broadcast a new video of leader Kim Jong Un riding white horse at a sacred mountain with his aides in late 2019. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published 39 minutes ago Kim Jong Un says US must end hostile policy Aagainst North Korea North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 3 hours ago