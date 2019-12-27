New Army recruitment drive targets social media users and gym-goers

The Army is appealing to followers of fast fashion, social media addicts and gym monkeys in a new recruitment drive.

The campaign aims to show how a career in the Army can build lifelong self-confidence in contrast to the short-term boosts that can be found in modern society.

The PR drive, titled “Army confidence lasts a lifetime”, will see prospective recruits targeted by television and radio adverts, billboards and video clips on social media.