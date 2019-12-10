Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Drone footage of flooded roads in Tangerang, Indonesia following heavy downpours

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Drone footage of flooded roads in Tangerang, Indonesia following heavy downpours

Drone footage of flooded roads in Tangerang, Indonesia following heavy downpours

Drone footage of flooded roads in Tangerang, Indonesia following heavy downpours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drone footage of flooded roads in Tangerang, Indonesia following heavy downpours

Drone footage of flooded roads in Tangerang, Indonesia following heavy downpours.

On Tuesday (December 31) night the capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, including Tangerang, experienced their worst rainfall in over a decade.

At least 30 people have been killed and tens of thousands have been left homeless.

The footage was captured on January 2.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GuilfordCT

Wequash Drone footage of flooded roads in Tangerang, Indonesia following heavy downpours https://t.co/u4UjI3jNrP LiveLeak 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

From to rain to snow [Video]From to rain to snow

More rain is on the way tonight along with falling temps. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:25Published

Mild Tuesday, Snow Wednesday [Video]Mild Tuesday, Snow Wednesday

Rain showers continue overnight before snow Wednesday morning.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.