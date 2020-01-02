Global  

PM Modi launches 5 new DRDO labs for scientists, innovators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories (DYSLs) to the nation.

The launch took place at an event in Bengaluru.

DYSLs are located at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.
