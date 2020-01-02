PM Modi launches 5 new DRDO labs for scientists, innovators 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:18s - Published PM Modi launches 5 new DRDO labs for scientists, innovators Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories (DYSLs) to the nation. The launch took place at an event in Bengaluru. DYSLs are located at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. 0

