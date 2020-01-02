Smart dog uses nose to identify objects while blind-folded

A smart Golden Retriever named Eddie used his nose to identify objects accurately when his eyes were covered.

The video, filmed in the city of Yantai in eastern China's Shandong Province on December 27, shows a man put a grapefruit, his foot and an apple in front of Eddie's nose to let him smell while he was blind-folded.

The man then took the cover off Eddie's eyes and a woman can be heard asking him to point out what did he smell in order.

After Eddie pointed all items correctly, the woman said: "Correct!

I will reward you a big durian fruit!" He then quickly ran to get a bowl out to hold his reward.

According to the owner, the six-year-old Eddie really likes durian fruit.

Since he is intelligent, he learned his smelly memory skills in only a short time.