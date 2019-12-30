Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History

Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History.

Carey became the first artist to ever top the 'Billboard' Hot 100 in four different decades.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You," which is No.

1 on the first chart of the 2020s, cemented the achievement.

It is the third consecutive week that Carey's Christmas hit is No.

1 on the 'Billboard' singles chart.

Before this past month, the 1994 single had never topped the 'Billboard' Hot 100.

Carey thanked her fans on Twitter.

Yaaaaaaaaay!!!

WE.

DID.

IT.

But.... what’s a decade?

, Mariah Carey, via Twitter.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is now the highest-charting holiday song of all time