Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History.
Carey became the first artist to ever top the 'Billboard' Hot 100 in four different decades.
"All I Want For Christmas Is You," which is No.
1 on the first chart of the 2020s, cemented the achievement.
It is the third consecutive week that Carey's Christmas hit is No.
1 on the 'Billboard' singles chart.
Before this past month, the 1994 single had never topped the 'Billboard' Hot 100.
Carey thanked her fans on Twitter.
Yaaaaaaaaay!!!
WE.
DID.
IT.
But.... what’s a decade?
, Mariah Carey, via Twitter.
"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is now the highest-charting holiday song of all time