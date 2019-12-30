Global  

Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History

Mariah Carey Makes 'Billboard' History.

Carey became the first artist to ever top the 'Billboard' Hot 100 in four different decades.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You," which is No.

1 on the first chart of the 2020s, cemented the achievement.

It is the third consecutive week that Carey's Christmas hit is No.

1 on the 'Billboard' singles chart.

Before this past month, the 1994 single had never topped the 'Billboard' Hot 100.

Carey thanked her fans on Twitter.

Yaaaaaaaaay!!!

WE.

DID.

IT.

But.... what’s a decade?

, Mariah Carey, via Twitter.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is now the highest-charting holiday song of all time
Mariah Carey's hit Christmas song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," is the first song to top the charts in four separate decades and is the first chart-topper of 2020.

New Year's Eve got off to a rocky start for singer Mariah Carey who woke up from a nap only to find out that hackers had taken control of her Twitter account.

