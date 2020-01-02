|
Israel, Greece and Cyprus sign deal for EastMed gas pipeline
|
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:52s - Published < > Embed
Israel, Greece and Cyprus sign deal for EastMed gas pipeline
The EastMed project is expected to make the three countries key links in Europe's energy supply chain.View on euronews
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Athens, Jan 3 (IANS) Greece, Cyprus, and Israel have signed in Athens an intergovernmental agreement...
Sify - Published
|(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Greece, Cyprus and Israel Thursday...
MENAFN.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this