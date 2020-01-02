Global  

Israel, Greece and Cyprus sign deal for EastMed gas pipeline

The EastMed project is expected to make the three countries key links in Europe's energy supply chain.View on euronews
Greece, Cyprus, Israel sign agreement for EastMed gas pipeline

Athens, Jan 3 (IANS) Greece, Cyprus, and Israel have signed in Athens an intergovernmental agreement...
Sify - Published

Greece, Cyprus, Israeli seal EastMed gas pipeline deal

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Greece, Cyprus and Israel Thursday...
MENAFN.com - Published


