Gabbard raises $3.4 million

Gabbard raises $3.4 millionTulsi Gabard raised $3.4 million in the final quarter of 2019.
Gabbard raises $3.4 million but lags behind 2020 frontrunners

The final three months of 2019 were the presidential candidate's strongest so far in terms of...
Politico - Published


Gabbard Raises $3.4 Million [Video]Gabbard Raises $3.4 Million

Tulsi Gabard raised $3.4 million in the final quarter of 2019. Politico reports that's a slight improvement over her third quarter numbers. However, that leaves her well behind the Democratic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

