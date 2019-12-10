Credit Card Or Personal Loan: What's The Best Way To Borrow Money?
Borrowing money via a credit card may be fast and convenient, but it isn't at all cheap.
According to Business Insider, the average credit card interest rate is currently over 17%.
On the other hand, personal loans come with fixed interest rates as low as 5%, fixed monthly payments, and a fixed repayment timeline.
Personal loans are usually best for people who need to borrow with a plan.
But there are downsides, too.
For instance, you can't pay them off early and avoid paying the interest.